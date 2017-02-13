Cambodia, EEC put free trade on agenda
Officials from Cambodia and the Eurasian Economic Commission meeting in Phnom Penh yesterday issued a statement affirming commitments to increasing bilateral trade made last year, and agreed to work toward a possible free trade agreement. Tekreth Kamrang, secretary of state of the Ministry of Commerce, said during the first session of a joint working group between the two economies that one of the priorities of any future agreement would be to drop tariffs rates for certain goods.
