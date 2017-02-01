Cambodia calls on Thai halal expertise to boost homegrown industry
Having risen to become one of the world's biggest producers of halal food, Thailand is now seeking to invest in halal production in neighbouring Cambodia. " Thailand wishes to expand halal food production in Cambodia to serve Muslim communities and tourists ," said Darm Boontham, a senior Thai diplomat, at a meeting to discuss a plan to do so in Phnom Penh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Technology.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|sariwati392
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC