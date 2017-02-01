Cambodia calls on Thai halal expertis...

Cambodia calls on Thai halal expertise to boost homegrown industry

Food Technology

Having risen to become one of the world's biggest producers of halal food, Thailand is now seeking to invest in halal production in neighbouring Cambodia. " Thailand wishes to expand halal food production in Cambodia to serve Muslim communities and tourists ," said Darm Boontham, a senior Thai diplomat, at a meeting to discuss a plan to do so in Phnom Penh.

Chicago, IL

