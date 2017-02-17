Cambodia approves power projects to r...

Cambodia approves power projects to reduce electricity imports

Read more: Bangkok Post

The Cambodian cabinet has approved two electricity development projects in a bid to address the increasing demand for electricity in the country. The two projects will be a 230-kilowatt transit grid development project from the Ta Tei dam in Koh Kong province as well as a coal-fired electricity plant in Preah Sihanouk province, both of which are expected to begin generating electricity by 2019, the Khmer Times reported on Monday.

Chicago, IL

