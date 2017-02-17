Cambodia approves power projects to reduce electricity imports

The Cambodian cabinet has approved two electricity development projects in a bid to address the increasing demand for electricity in the country. The two projects will be a 230-kilowatt transit grid development project from the Ta Tei dam in Koh Kong province as well as a coal-fired electricity plant in Preah Sihanouk province, both of which are expected to begin generating electricity by 2019, the Khmer Times reported on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.