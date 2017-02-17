Cambodia approves law allowing judges to dissolve political parties

This law is seen [AFP report] as an attempt by Cambodian premier Hun Sen [BBC profile] to crack down on rival political parties before the 2018 election. Phil Robertson [official bio], the Deputy Director of Human Rights Watch [advocacy website] Asia division said in a statement [text], "The passage of these amendments marks the final consolidation of absolute power in the hands of PM Hun Sen and the ruling Cambodian People's Party.

