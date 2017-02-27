"Belt and Road" initiative will bring...

"Belt and Road" initiative will bring closer China-Cambodia cooperation: HKSAR official

China-proposed "Belt and Road" initiative would build closer ties and cooperation between China and Cambodia, Eric Ma, Secretary for Development in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said on Monday. "Under the "Belt and Road" initiative, we foresee closer co-operation between Cambodia and China," he said during a networking luncheon in Phnom Penh, which was attended by about 100 HKSAR officials and representatives and Cambodian business executives.

