"Belt and Road" initiative will bring closer China-Cambodia cooperation: HKSAR official
China-proposed "Belt and Road" initiative would build closer ties and cooperation between China and Cambodia, Eric Ma, Secretary for Development in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said on Monday. "Under the "Belt and Road" initiative, we foresee closer co-operation between Cambodia and China," he said during a networking luncheon in Phnom Penh, which was attended by about 100 HKSAR officials and representatives and Cambodian business executives.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
