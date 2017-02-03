Banh warns of 'hurricane' of change

10 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Cambodia's military should be ready to stop the "hurricane" of change as it gathers strength with the approaching election, Defence Minister Tea Banh warned last week. The leader of Cambodia's ostensibly neutral armed forces made the comments at the Ministry of Defence to more than 800 newly minted soldiers, accepted into the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces after completing their training last year.

Chicago, IL

