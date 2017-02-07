Australian sentenced to death in Thai...

Australian sentenced to death in Thailand for drug killing

A Thai court on Tuesday sentenced an Australian man to death for the murder of a countryman who was an alleged confederate in a drug smuggling gang. Antonio Bagnato was captured in Phnom Penh in Deceber 2015 and deported back to Thailand after Thai police named him as the ringleader of a gang of five foreigners who killed Wayne Rodney Schneider The Pattaya Provincial Court found Antonio Bagnato, 28, guilty of killing former Hells Angels member Wayne Schneider in November 2015 after he and accomplices beat and kidnapped the victim from his luxury villa in the resort area.

