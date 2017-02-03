Aust faces Thai Hells Angel murder ve...

Aust faces Thai Hells Angel murder verdict

A court is set to hand down its verdict in the case of an Australian man accused of the Thai resort murder of Sydney underworld figure Wayne Schneider. Antonio Bagnato, 28, was charged over the abduction and killing of Schneider, a former Hells Angel bikie, at a villa complex in the seaside resort of Pattaya, 150 kilometres from Bangkok, in 2015.

