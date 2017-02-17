At Jolie film premiere, survivors and...

At Jolie film premiere, survivors and royalty re-witness Khmer Rouge horrors

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie sits between two members of the First They Killed My Father cast, a Sareum Srey Moch and Mun Kimhak, as they speak to the press before the movie's premiere. As the sun set last night over the Terrace of the Elephants amid the ruins of Angkor Thom, nearly 1,000 people - from ministers and the royal family to survivors of the Khmer Rouge regime - took their seats for the world premiere of the Angelina Jolie-directed First They Killed My Father .

