Anti-Vietnamese sentiment likely to run high ahead of Cambodian elections

PHNOM PENH: Anti-Vietnamese sentiment is expected to run high in Cambodia as elections approach, with political parties likely to use nationalistic rhetoric as a vote-winning tool. In a few months, commune council elections will take place and next year, a general election is due - which could put pressure on Cambodia's racial equilibrium.

