Angelina Jolie says her kids are help...

Angelina Jolie says her kids are helping her cope with divorce drama

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WYMG-FM Springfield

Angelina Jolie has broken her silence about her split from Brad Pitt, revealing her focus on the couple's six kids is helping her cope with the pain of divorce. Sitting on the floor, cross-legged for a BBC World News exclusive in Cambodia, where the actress and director premiered her new film, "First They Killed My Father," on Saturday, Jolie fought back tears as she calmly talked about her 2016 marriage break-up, her divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,930 • Total comments across all topics: 279,025,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC