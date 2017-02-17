Angelina Jolie says her kids are helping her cope with divorce drama
Angelina Jolie has broken her silence about her split from Brad Pitt, revealing her focus on the couple's six kids is helping her cope with the pain of divorce. Sitting on the floor, cross-legged for a BBC World News exclusive in Cambodia, where the actress and director premiered her new film, "First They Killed My Father," on Saturday, Jolie fought back tears as she calmly talked about her 2016 marriage break-up, her divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC