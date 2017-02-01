Angelina Jolie previews her new movie...

Angelina Jolie previews her new movie about Cambodian genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - Angelina Jolie is back with her latest work after her recent divorce woes with Brad Pitt. She appears in a video to promote her latest directorial effort, "First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers" , which will be released on Netflix, AceShowbiz reports.

