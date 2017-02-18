Angelina Jolie Leans On Kids For Firs...

Angelina Jolie Leans On Kids For First Red Carpet Appearance Since Nasty Brad Pitt Split

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: HollywoodLife

With a little help from her adorable children, Angeline Jolie is slowly making her way into the spotlight again. In her FIRST red carpet appearance since splitting from Brad Pitt, the actress radiated confidence with all six kids by her side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,143 • Total comments across all topics: 279,006,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC