Amid land grabs and evictions, Cambodia jails leading activist

Friday Read more: The Japan Times

Even before a Cambodian judge sentenced land rights activist Tep Vanny to prison, her fellow campaigners said her fate had already been sealed. Vanny, who fought the evictions of thousands of residents from lakeside land in Phnom Penh to make way for a luxury real estate project, was sentenced to 2A1 2 years on Thursday for her role in a protest outside Prime Minister Hun Sen's residence in 2013.

Chicago, IL

