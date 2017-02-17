Alleged killer 'frequented capital bar'

Toby James Nelhams hides his face as he is escorted by officials from the Phnom Penh Municipal Court last week. Suspected murderer Toby James Nelhams was charged with fraud and immigration violations on Friday, while the former employee of one of his alleged accomplices claimed Nelhams lived in Phnom Penh in the months prior to the killing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.