7th Cambodia-China Friendship Bridge Inaugurated In Southern Cambodia

The 7th Cambodia-China Friendship Bridge was inaugurated in Cambodia's Kandal province on Monday after a three-year construction, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Xiong Bo presided over the inauguration ceremony which was attended by some 5,000 people.

