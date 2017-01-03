Young Cambodian couples aspire for modern living
In Cambodia, young middle-class couples - often in their mid-to-late 20s - are no strangers to the stressful habit of pooling in their monthly savings, searching for affordable starter homes, taking out bank loans, and weighing the options of staying by themselves or with their parents. Taking into account the fiscal situation, most newly married couples undertake bank loans and instalment payments when purchasing their first home.
