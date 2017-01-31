Workers unearth US bomb

An unexploded bomb dropped by the US in the 1970s was found on Saturday and unearthed yesterday by the Cambodian Mine Action Centre in Svay Rieng province's Svay Chrum district, according to CMAC director Heng Ratana. Ratana said the MK-82 was found in Ou Samdei village and weighed more than 200 kilograms, including almost 90 kilograms of explosive substance.

Chicago, IL

