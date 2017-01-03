Workers in S Korea send home more cash
Remittances by Cambodian migrant workers in South Korea are growing every year and are increasingly sent through formal financial services. Heng Sour, spokesman for the Ministry of Labour, said an increasing number of migrant workers travel to South Korea each year, which has resulted in larger amounts of remittances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|sariwati392
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC