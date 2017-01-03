Workers in S Korea send home more cash

Workers in S Korea send home more cash

Remittances by Cambodian migrant workers in South Korea are growing every year and are increasingly sent through formal financial services. Heng Sour, spokesman for the Ministry of Labour, said an increasing number of migrant workers travel to South Korea each year, which has resulted in larger amounts of remittances.

