Vote-buying, coercion recalled

With the 2016 commune elections fast approaching, a new report, released yesterday, catalogues hundreds of complaints of intimidation, coercion and bribery against the ruling Cambodian People's Party stemming from the last time Cambodians went to the local polls in 2012. The study, put together by the NGO Alliance for Conflict Transformation , drew from the experiences of 701 respondents, many of whom reported irregularities that appear to violate Cambodian election laws.

