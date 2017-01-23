Vietnam War-era tear gas bombs found in Cambodian village

A village in eastern Cambodia will have to be largely evacuated next month when two large bombs left over from the Vietnam War containing a powerful tear gas are excavated from the grounds of a Buddhist temple, demining experts said Tuesday. Heng Ratana, director of the Cambodian Mine Action Center, said four bombs with CS gas were dropped in the village in Svay Rieng province by U.S. aircraft in February 1970, and two that didn't explode were buried by villagers.

