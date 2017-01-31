Vietnam travel tips: How to cross the...

Vietnam travel tips: How to cross the street in Ho Chi Minh City

3 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Cities in Vietnam have millions of bikes, consequently crossing the road is known to be a major challange, as no one stops for you on these crossings. Crossing the road in Saigon, on any normal day, is an utterly terrifying act.

Chicago, IL

