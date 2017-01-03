Veng Sreng anniversary muted

Workers curate a wall of photos documenting the violent suppression of the Veng Sreng protests in 2014 to mark its anniversary yesterday in Phnom Penh. Only one major union commemorated the third anniversary of the fatal 2014 wage protests on Veng Sreng Boulevard yesterday, with other unions saying they were "too busy" to mark the day.

