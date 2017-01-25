UN rights experts call for immediate release of 5 human rights defenders in Cambodia
The defenders were detained in May over allegations that they assisted a woman accused of making false claims while under pressure from the Anti-Corruption Unit. The charges, which are seen as politically motivated, were ruled "arbitrary" by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.
