UN rights experts call for immediate ...

UN rights experts call for immediate release of 5 human rights defenders in Cambodia

13 hrs ago

The defenders were detained in May over allegations that they assisted a woman accused of making false claims while under pressure from the Anti-Corruption Unit. The charges, which are seen as politically motivated, were ruled "arbitrary" by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

Chicago, IL

