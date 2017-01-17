Two pols answer NGO appeal
Sourn Serey Ratha , head of the Khmer Power Party, meets Mears Samnang Kuy of Accountability Cambodia in Phnom Penh earlier this week. Photo supplied As it has for the past two years, transparency NGO Accountability Cambodia is once again calling on Cambodian politicians of every party to voluntarily reveal their assets to the public.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|sariwati392
|2
