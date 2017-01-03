Trains collide en route to capital

Three people suffered slight injuries after a passenger train crashed into a stationary freight train carrying petroleum in Preah Sihanouk on Saturday, in what police attributed to a brake failure - a claim flatly denied by the Royal Railways company. The accident comes just a week after King Norodom Sihamoni and the Queen Mother travelled by train to Sihanoukville for New Year's Day, and in the wake of a freight train derailment in Kandal in late November.

Chicago, IL

