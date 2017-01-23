Thousands of Cambodians to be evacuat...

Thousands of Cambodians to be evacuated after US bombs found6 hours ago

Thousands of Cambodian villagers will be evacuated after two US tear gas barrel bombs from the Vietnam war era were found near a primary school, a demining team said today. The 200-kilogram bombs are thought to have been dropped by US warplanes in February 1970 against communist forces on Cambodia's southeastern border with Vietnam.

