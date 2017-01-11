The Bridge project tops out ahead of schedule
After more than two years under construction, Oxley-WorldBridge's much-anticipated mixed-use development has achieved the topping out milestone. The successful topping out of The Bridge project, which involves the structure of the building reaching the highest point, was achieved on December 18, 2016, and was formally celebrated at a ceremony yesterday afternoon.
