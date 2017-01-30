Steeper entry at Angkor temples

Steeper entry at Angkor temples

Ticket prices for Angkor Wat are scheduled to increase on Wednesday, with industry experts expressing cautious optimism that despite reports showing tourist spending fell last year, the sharp increase in admission fares at the country's premier tourist attraction would not deter foreigners from visiting Cambodia. Starting on Wednesday, foreign visitors to the Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap province will need to fork out almost twice as much for one-day passes, which are set to increase to $37, from $20.

