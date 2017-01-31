Son of Australian woman charged with ...

Son of Australian woman charged with illegal surrogacy arrested in Cambodia

5 hrs ago

The Australian son of a woman arrested for running a commercial surrogacy business in Cambodia has been detained, after reportedly being found disorientated on the streets of Phnom Penh. The Cambodia Daily reported Dylan Charles was arrested last week for throwing stones at cars in Phnom Penh, with an officer saying Mr Charles had "lost his mind".

Chicago, IL

