Son of Australian woman charged with illegal surrogacy arrested in Cambodia
The Australian son of a woman arrested for running a commercial surrogacy business in Cambodia has been detained, after reportedly being found disorientated on the streets of Phnom Penh. The Cambodia Daily reported Dylan Charles was arrested last week for throwing stones at cars in Phnom Penh, with an officer saying Mr Charles had "lost his mind".
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|sariwati392
|2
