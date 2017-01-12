Singapore firms should seize first-mo...

Singapore firms should seize first-mover advantage in Cambodia, Laos: President Tan

LUANG PRABANG, Laos: Singaporean firms should move quickly and seize first-mover advantage in developing markets like Cambodia and Laos, said President Tony Tan Keng Yam on Saturday . Speaking to the media as he wrapped up his state visit to both countries, Dr Tan urged small- and medium-sized enterprises to enter emerging markets early in order to carve out niche areas for themselves.

