Singapore, Cambodia sign MOUs in healthcare, vocational training

Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen sharing a toast after the MOU signing ceremony, to celebrate the strengthening of ties between Singapore and Cambodia. PHNOM PENH: Two memoranda of understanding - one in healthcare and the other in vocational training - were signed on Monday , witnessed by Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. The agreements inked on Monday include an MOU to renew the working relationship between Singapore's Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Cambodia's Calmette Hospital.

