Singapore, Cambodia sign MOUs in healthcare, vocational training
Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen sharing a toast after the MOU signing ceremony, to celebrate the strengthening of ties between Singapore and Cambodia. PHNOM PENH: Two memoranda of understanding - one in healthcare and the other in vocational training - were signed on Monday , witnessed by Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. The agreements inked on Monday include an MOU to renew the working relationship between Singapore's Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Cambodia's Calmette Hospital.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|sariwati392
|2
