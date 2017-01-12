Satellite images reveal grim truth of Cambodia's forest loss
A young Cambodian sits atop one of countless logs piled in a field near Pailin, Cambodia, in this Feb 27, 2000 file photo. Source: AP/David Longstreath BETWEEN 2001 and 2014, the annual rate of forest loss in Cambodia increased by 14.4 percent, the highest rate in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|sariwati392
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC