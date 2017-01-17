Rosewood confirms the opening of its doors in second half of 2017

An artist's rendition of the Rosewood Phnom Penh hotel's sky restaurant bar resting on the curve of Vattanac Capital Tower's fluidly shaped building. Photo supplied Initially slated to be operational in 2015, and subsequently delayed to the last quarter of 2016, 5-star hotel Rosewood Phnom Penh has recently authenticated its definite commencement for the second half of 2017.

