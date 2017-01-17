Rosewood confirms the opening of its doors in second half of 2017
An artist's rendition of the Rosewood Phnom Penh hotel's sky restaurant bar resting on the curve of Vattanac Capital Tower's fluidly shaped building. Photo supplied Initially slated to be operational in 2015, and subsequently delayed to the last quarter of 2016, 5-star hotel Rosewood Phnom Penh has recently authenticated its definite commencement for the second half of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
|Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|sariwati392
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC