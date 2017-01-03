Rocky road to democracy
Here in the East, meanwhile, we continue to travel along a rocky road toward fully functioning democracy in many countries, with democratic institutions in some cases dominated by kleptocrats, political dynasties and military strongmen. Malaysia is the first place that comes to mind when we consider how state-sanctioned authoritarianism is undermining democratic principles.
