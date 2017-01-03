Rock-themed coffeehouse looking for l...

Rock-themed coffeehouse looking for local partners

Classic Rock Coffee, a US-based coffeehouse concept chain, is looking to enter the Cambodian market and has commissioned a local law representative to assist it in finding local franchise partners. Lay Vicheka, head of commercial and international law at Huot & Associates Law Group, said the American coffeehouse brand was seeking local partners to operate individual franchise outlets or be its master franchiser for the Kingdom.

