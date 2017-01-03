Rock-themed coffeehouse looking for local partners

Classic Rock Coffee, a US-based coffeehouse concept chain, is looking to enter the Cambodian market and has commissioned a local law representative to assist it in finding local franchise partners. Lay Vicheka, head of commercial and international law at Huot & Associates Law Group, said the American coffeehouse brand was seeking local partners to operate individual franchise outlets or be its master franchiser for the Kingdom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.