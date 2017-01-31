Rithy Panh's Exile to headline Cambod...

Rithy Panh's Exile to headline Cambodia's international film fest

13 hrs ago

A still from Rithy Panh's Exile, which will make its local debut at the Cambodia International Film Festival. Photo supplied The organizers of the Cambodia International Film Festival have unveiled the preliminary schedule for the seventh edition of the event, to be held from March 4-9 in venues around the capital.

Chicago, IL

