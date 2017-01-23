Revocation of National Assembly article a step closer after meet

A ruling party proposal to rewrite the National Assembly's internal regulations to scrap Cambodia National Rescue Party acting president's Kem Sokha's title of "minority leader" in parliament will go to a vote next week, it was decided yesterday. After meeting for an hour, the National Assembly's permanent committee, controlled by the Cambodian People's Party, sent the proposed amendment to Article 48 III of the parliament's code to a plenary session, which was set for January 31. The article sets out the framework for the opposition's standing as a "minority" group in parliament with a designated representative who is supposed to engage in dialogue with the premier and ruling party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.