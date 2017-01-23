Revocation of National Assembly artic...

Revocation of National Assembly article a step closer after meet

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

A ruling party proposal to rewrite the National Assembly's internal regulations to scrap Cambodia National Rescue Party acting president's Kem Sokha's title of "minority leader" in parliament will go to a vote next week, it was decided yesterday. After meeting for an hour, the National Assembly's permanent committee, controlled by the Cambodian People's Party, sent the proposed amendment to Article 48 III of the parliament's code to a plenary session, which was set for January 31. The article sets out the framework for the opposition's standing as a "minority" group in parliament with a designated representative who is supposed to engage in dialogue with the premier and ruling party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,800 • Total comments across all topics: 278,204,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC