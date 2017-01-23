Revised capital rules driving financial sector FDI growth

The central bank's decision last March to raise the minimum capital requirements of financial institutions in order to strengthen and stabilise the financial sector has led to an increase in foreign capital flowing into the banking sector, according to industry experts. In its annual report released on Sunday, the National Bank of Cambodia noted that total foreign direct investment into lending institutions accounted for nearly a quarter of the $2.15 billion injected into the economy last year.

