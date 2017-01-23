Revised capital rules driving financi...

Revised capital rules driving financial sector FDI growth

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

The central bank's decision last March to raise the minimum capital requirements of financial institutions in order to strengthen and stabilise the financial sector has led to an increase in foreign capital flowing into the banking sector, according to industry experts. In its annual report released on Sunday, the National Bank of Cambodia noted that total foreign direct investment into lending institutions accounted for nearly a quarter of the $2.15 billion injected into the economy last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,206 • Total comments across all topics: 278,225,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC