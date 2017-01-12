Residents push gov't on OCIC project

People watch yesterday as an excavator tears down a section of a house built on state land last year in Phnom Penh's Russey Keo district. Prek Liep community members involved in a land dispute with the Overseas Cambodia Investment Company held a religious protest and press conference outside the Cambodian People's Party offices in the commune on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

