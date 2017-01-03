President Tony Tan to make state visi...

President Tony Tan to make state visits to Cambodia and Laos

Saturday

Dr Tan will visit Phnom Penh and Siem Reap in Cambodia from Jan 8 to Jan 11, and then head on to Vientiane and Luang Prabang in Laos, before returning to Singapore on Jan 14. SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam will be making a back-to-back state visit to Cambodia and Laos from Jan 8 to 14, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday . In a press statement, MFA said Dr Tan will visit Phnom Penh and Siem Reap in Cambodia from Jan 8 to Jan 11 at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni.

