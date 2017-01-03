Prahok makers complain of high prices...

Prahok makers complain of high prices in capital

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Every year, traders and farmers travel from the provinces to Phnom Penh's Russey Keo district to buy fish to produce prahok paste, but with this year's prahok season ramping up, high prices have pushed many of them to camp in tents along the riverbank, waiting for prices to drop. Farmer Nheb Vansi, 69, from Kandal province's Koh Thom district told the Post yesterday that the high prices were persisting despite ample catches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,007 • Total comments across all topics: 277,783,848

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC