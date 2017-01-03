Prahok makers complain of high prices in capital
Every year, traders and farmers travel from the provinces to Phnom Penh's Russey Keo district to buy fish to produce prahok paste, but with this year's prahok season ramping up, high prices have pushed many of them to camp in tents along the riverbank, waiting for prices to drop. Farmer Nheb Vansi, 69, from Kandal province's Koh Thom district told the Post yesterday that the high prices were persisting despite ample catches.
