Police Hunt Men Who Photoshopped Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni Into Gay Sex Photo: VIDEO
Police in Cambodia are preparing to arrest three men suspected of creating a photoshopped image placing King Norodom Sihamoni in a gay porn scene. The doctored image was posted on Facebook on December 25th and included the caption "Cambodia king is gay."
