Poipet railway works face setbacks

15 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

The train route that is set to connect Poipet to Thailand is in the midst of being extended to Battambang city, which could eventually carry passengers from Phnom Penh to Bangkok. The project is part of the eastern corridor of the Singapore-Kunming Rail Link, a key link in increasing connectivity among ASEAN member states.

Chicago, IL

