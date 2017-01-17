PM: Adhoc not on agenda

PM: Adhoc not on agenda

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Deputy opposition leader Kem Sokha speaks to Prime Minister Hun Sen at the National Assembly in Phnom Penh late last year. Afp Prime Minister Hun Sen yesterday threatened to scrap the title of parliamentary minority leader if the opposition pushes for the release of prisoners in upcoming talks with their ruling party counterparts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
News Child protection in schools under review (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
News Why We Take So Many Pictures (Nov '15) Nov '15 sariwati392 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,092 • Total comments across all topics: 278,015,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC