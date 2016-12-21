Philippine police arrest surrogate mothers-to-be in human trafficking crackdown
Bangkok: A "human trafficking syndicate" has been hiring Filipino women to travel to Cambodia to carry surrogacy babies for foreigners, including Australians, Philippine authorities say. Four women were detained at Manila's international airport on New Year's Day while about to depart for Phnom Penh, indicating that surrogacy clinics are still operating in the city despite a crackdown on commercial surrogacy there.
