PH to host - creative, amazing' ASEAN summit

The government is gearing up preparations for the Philippines' hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit this year despite being hounded by alleged irregularities in the hosting deal. Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the country is expected to give an "extraordinarily creative and amazing" hosting of the regional summit this year.

Chicago, IL

