Parents of trafficking victims testify in Thailand

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Pnompenh Post

Chab Sanna, 67, yesterday told a courtroom how her three sons had been lured from their Svay Rieng province home in search of work abroad only to be trafficked into a life of near-slavery on a Thai fishing vessel. It's an all-too-familiar tale, though one made unique by the setting: a Thai courtroom.

Chicago, IL

