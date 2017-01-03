New study boosts use of thiamine fortified fish sauce to tackle beriberi
Further evidence has been published showing how fortified fish sauce is being used in Cambodia to help tackle thiamine deficiency and the associated disease beriberi in babies. Beriberi, which causes vomiting, convulsions and signs of heart failure, generally presents among breastfed infants at three months.
