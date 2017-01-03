New Laos-Cambodia border crossing opens

8 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Prime Minister Hun Sen and Laso Premier Thongloun Sisoulith were to preside over the ceremony, Cambodia's Foreign Ministry said. Thonglien Sibounthien, managing director of Viengchampa Tour in the Laos city of Luang Phrabang, said on Monday the opening of the border gate will not only facilitate tourism but also boost trade between the countries.

Chicago, IL

